Metro councilman wants a public hearing over this controversial development

Councilman Rowdy Gaudet is seeking a public hearing to be held over a request to create an economic development district at Aztek Cove, a proposed development that has been embroiled in conflict for years.

The Metro Council is scheduled to vote Oct. 11 on the creation of the district, which would, through tax incremental financing (TIF), use 2% of any new sales taxes generated within the district to help cover the cost of the new development, which has been stalled for several years.

Gaudet says he met with developer Nitin Kamath several times to discuss Aztek Cove—a proposed business complex along Highland Road near the Country Club of Louisiana—and the creation of the economic district, which would be located within Gaudet’s district.

Gaudet says he wanted two public hearings to be held regarding the economic district and for the TIF to help pay for infrastructure improvements and public amenities. He also had concerns about the district setting its boundaries solely around the development instead of over a larger area, such as the Cortana Corridor Economic Development District that extends past the Amazon facility over the larger area.

“We’ve had several meetings together and he asked me to author the instrument but we never came to an agreement,” Gaudet says.“I offered to keep working with him, but he opted to go to other council members.”

The request was ultimately filed by Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, who represents District 10, which basically stretches along the Mississippi River from Southern University south to LSU. Coleman did not respond to requests for comment before this morning’s deadline.

“I think this is a dangerous policy, frankly, and it opens a pandora’s box to developers to draw boundaries around developments,” says Gaudet. “I think it’s a dangerous precedent if this is passed through council.”

Gaudet tried to remove the introduction of the district from last night’s agenda, but the motion only garnered five of the required seven votes to proceed.

Jennifer Carwile of Together Baton Rouge also has concerns about forming the district as proposed and emailed the council members Tuesday night asking them to vote against it.

“Our understanding of economic development districts is to encourage development in areas that might not be very desirable,” she writes. “The area described in this proposal seems to be in a very desirable part of the parish, so it does not seem that there is as much need for this project to be funded with tax money.”

In the email, she also criticizes the project’s described benefits, calling them “sketchy,” and cites a lack of details regarding the housing portion of the development.

Kamath was unable to be reached before this morning’s deadline.