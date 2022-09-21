Metro Council considering $2.3M in River Center improvements

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is asking the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council to appropriate $2.3 million for upgrades to the Raising Cane’s River Center.

The request includes money for 30 items, including security enhancements, a new basketball floor, LED scoreboard lights, and a used Zamboni that presumably would come in handy when the River Center hosts exhibition hockey later this year.

The money comes from sales and hotel occupancy taxes, as well as $540,550 in rental revenue associated with Hurricane Ida sheltering the council set aside for capital needs.

Other items on today’s council agenda include:

Approving a nearly $1.5 million budget for the Cortana Corridor Economic Development District from 2021 and estimated 2022 tax collections. The district seeks to revitalize the area using sales tax revenue generated by Amazon’s redevelopment of the Cortana Mall site.

Authorizing Broome’s office to spend $15.4 million in mostly federal dollars to acquire and demolish 36 flood-prone properties and elevate 39 more.

Weighing a potential agreement with the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership , a Baton Rouge Area Chamber-affiliated nonprofit, to spend $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds to promote tourism and economic development.

The council will meet at 5 p.m. today at City Hall downtown.