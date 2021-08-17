Metro Council to vote on Jones Creek development, Rouzan changes

A controversial townhome development on Jones Creek Road that was approved in July by the Planning Commission over the objection of neighborhood residents will come before the Metro Council Planning and Zoning Committee for a final vote Wednesday.

Though the 23-unit Park at Jones Creek was approved by the Planning Commission on a 7-2 vote last month, there is no guarantee the Metro Council will approve the related rezoning requests that are needed in order for the project to go forward.

Metro Council member Denise Amoroso, in whose district the project is located, won’t say in advance of the meeting whether she will recommend letting it go forward or ask her colleagues on the council to vote it down. But she says she is sympathetic to the concerns of residents, who have complained about unfettered development that leads to additional traffic and flooding in their neighborhood.

About half the 4-acre site of the proposed project is in the AE or high-risk flood zone.

The Park at Jones Creek was one of three proposed developments located wholly or in part in the floodplain that were cleared for development last month in two separate meetings of the Planning Commission and the council zoning committee, and concerned residents turned out in droves to oppose them.

Jones Creek resident Doug Daigle, who spoke against the Jones Creek project last month, expects a smaller crowd at Wednesday’s meeting due to concerns about the delta variant of COVID-19. But he says neighbors remain firmly opposed.

The council will also consider a significant change to the concept plan at Rouzan.

Developers John Engquist and Charles Landry are seeking to increase the number of residential units in the traditional neighborhood development to 805 from 750, and locate them on certain tracts previously approved for commercial use.

Because TNDs are governed by a specific ordinance that caps the numbers and types of developments each is allowed to have, the developers need council approval to change their plans. Rouzan’s original plan, approved in 2014, when the TND was still owned by then-developer Tommy Spinosa, was capped at 750.

The new plans call for adding 33 townhome units and 22 single-family homes on sites originally envisioned for retail or office use.

Landry says Rouzan, which was developed around the TND concept of a walkable community that blends a variety of housing stock with commercial establishments, still has plenty of space for retail and restaurants.

But demand for housing is brisk at a time when the office and retail markets are soft, so it made sense to rethink the original plans.

The Southside Civic Association is not opposing the proposed change, which was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission in July.

The Metro Council Zoning Committee meets Wednesday at 4 p.m. at City Hall.