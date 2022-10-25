Metro Council to take up stormwater district repeal, money for River Center

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is set to consider repealing the stormwater utility district they created a little more than a month ago.

An ordinance on the same agenda calls for authorizing the fees that the district would collect, though Mayor Sharon Weston Broome no longer supports the measure and the council is expected to vote it down, following the administration’s false claims that the federal government was preventing local officials from disclosing conversations about the fee and potential federal mandates related to stormwater issues.

A separate item by Metro Council member Laurie Adams would repeal the utility concept entirely, citing “recent revelations” that “call into question the circumstances under which this item received an affirmative vote.”

Other items on the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting include:

Authorizing the mayor’s office to spend about $15.4 million, mostly federal grant dollars, to acquire and demolish 36 flood-prone properties and elevate 39 more.

A previously deferred item calling for $2.3 million in Raising Cane’s River Center improvements.

Authorizing a roughly $360,000 (including about $72,000 in local dollars) bike and pedestrian connection under Interstate 110 from the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and South 9th Street to the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and South 10th Street.

A proposal to consider allowing the Harveston Economic Development District to issue up to $200 million in bonds backed by sales taxes collected inside the district to pay for infrastructure will be deferred for a second time, says member Rowdy Gaudet, the proposal’s author. The first deferral was to give city-parish officials more time to review the details, while the second is meant to give his colleagues more time amid distractions created by the stormwater controversy.

The council meets Wednesday, 4 p.m., at City Hall.