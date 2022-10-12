Metro Council to consider approving $200M in TIF bonds for Harveston

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council today will consider allowing the Harveston Economic Development District to issue up to $200 million in bonds to be paid for from sales taxes collected within the district.

The tax break would support developing infrastructure and services that benefit the mixed-use community but do not generate revenue yet, developer Mike Wampold previously told Daily Report. Harveston is within the boundaries of the prospective city of St. George, meaning any tax money Harveston gets to keep would not go to St. George if courts approve the incorporation, according to the previous report.

The state Bond Commission also would have to approve issuing the bonds.

Council member Rowdy Gaudet, who represents the area and sponsored the measure, could not be reached for comment in time for this report.

Also on today’s agenda:

A proposal meant to limit the city-parish’s retire-rehire program, which appears to violate IRS rules, to a handful of employees.

A twice-deferred measure authorizing the Baton Rouge Police Department to contract with the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation for a regional camera sharing program meant to enhance criminal intelligence sharing among local law enforcement agencies.

Requesting $4.75 million in state dollars to fund infrastructure for a state-certified site within the Aviation Business Park at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

Authorizing a $554,000 annual lease of 53 acres at the airport to Burrell Aviation Baton Rouge.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. today at City Hall. The committee that is investigating Capital Area Transit System board members meets afterward.