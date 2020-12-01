Metro Council to weigh indoor shooting range, apartments in Greens at Millerville

The Metro Council will decide Wednesday whether to rezone 57 acres in The Greens at Millerville to make room for a gun store with an indoor shooting range, educational center and club, as well as for a potential 320-unit multifamily development.

Developer Windy Gladney recently told Daily Report he signed a purchase agreement with an undisclosed national firearms retailer for a nearly 2-acre site adjacent to the new Richards Honda dealership in his planned development. Before the deal can close, however, Gladney must secure permission from the Metro Council to revise his land use development plans for the Greens.

The site proposed for the new store and shooting range includes a portion of the 15-acre parcel Buc-ee’s had under contract several years ago, before the Texas-based mega gas station chain pulled out of the deal in late 2016. Earlier this year, a Nashville buyer also backed out of a $6 million deal to bring a supermarket to the site, at the intersection of Millerville Road and Interstate 12.

As part of the overall plan revision, a total of 393,000 square feet of commercial space would sit on 44.2 acres of land, according to the rezoning application.

Also being proposed for the Greens at Millerville is a 320-unit, medium-density residential development that would comprise another 9.5 acres.

The council will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. Read the full agenda.