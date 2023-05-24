Metro Council to consider seeking cultural district tax breaks for LSU area

The Metro Council will consider asking state officials to designate an LSU Cultural District.

Such districts allow for income and corporate franchise tax credits toward rehabilitation of owner-occupied or revenue-generating historic structures, worth up to 20% of eligible expenses. Sales of original art could qualify for a partial sales tax exemption.

The district would be bordered by West Chimes Street to the north; Dalrymple Drive, West Lakeshore Drive, East Parker Boulevard, West Parker Boulevard and Nicholson Drive on the east; Public Drive and Brightside Drive to the south, and River Road and River Road South on the west.

There were 124 cultural districts in the state as of Oct. 1, according to the Department of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism, which oversees the program. Under current rules, art sellers must charge the 4.45% state sales tax, though buyers could still save on local taxes.

The proposal is set to be introduced today in advance of a June 14 public hearing. Other items on the agenda include:

Introducing a proposal to join Attorney General Jeff Landry’s expected litigation against FEMA over flood insurance pricing.

A report from Turn Key Health regarding deaths in the parish jail since Turn Key took over detainee medical care in 2021. The company was awarded the $6 million annual contract following the discovery that the facility’s death rate was more than double the national average for pretrial detention facilities.

A report about overdose deaths and prevention in the parish.

A report from law enforcement about drag racing in Baton Rouge.

The Metro Council meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. today at City Hall.