Metro Council member claims ‘zones of influence’ are slowing development

Chauna Banks, who sits on East Baton Rouge Parish’s Metro Council and Planning Commission, says cities within the parish are slowing development in nearby unincorporated areas.

She says two projects in her north Baton Rouge district, including the controversial Trivento subdivision, are in the city of Zachary’s “zone of influence,” meaning residents would be in Zachary’s school district. When that happens, the Planning Commission is required to reach out to Zachary planners to get their recommendation.

Banks says she wants to ensure that if planners in Baker, Central or Zachary don’t consider a recommendation because they don’t hold a meeting, that it doesn’t slow down a project.

“No other municipality should have that kind of impact [on] growth,” she says. “If they miss a meeting, then the issue is basically put on hold.”

EBR Planning Director Ryan Holcomb says four projects on last month’s planning agenda were deferred because of Section 3.1.4 of the development code. He says the zones of influence were part of an informal practice for years before being codified in 2012.

Under current rules, plans for projects within the Central or Zachary school district, or within 1,000 feet of Baker city limits, must be submitted to that city’s planning department, while projects within 1,000 feet of a designated park must be submitted to BREC. The city planners have 60 days to recommend denial, though the city-parish planning commission doesn’t necessarily have to follow their recommendation.

“At the end of the day, these projects are in our jurisdiction,” Holcomb says.

The item the Metro Council introduced last month for a July 26 hearing calls for the Planning Commission to study possible changes to the ordinance.