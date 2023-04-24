Metro Council may ‘ban the box’ for contractors

The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council will consider making it easier for job applicants with criminal histories to get hired by city-parish contractors.

Under a proposal by Council member Chauna Banks, contractors would be banned from requiring applicants seeking positions related to work under a city-parish contract, cooperative endeavor agreement or grant to disclose whether they have been arrested, convicted or are facing criminal charges.

The council approved a similar “ban the box” provision for direct hires in 2015, and the state followed suit in 2016. Potential employees still may face eventual background checks.

The policy would not apply when consideration of criminal history is otherwise required by law. It would also not apply to the Baton Rouge Police Department; the Baton Rouge City Constable’s Office working in a law enforcement capacity; the Baton Rouge Fire Department; Emergency Medical Services; the Department of Human Development Services; the Department of Juvenile Services; and the Greater Baton Rouge Airport Authority.

Also on Wednesday’s agenda:

A proposal to ban intentionally releasing 10 or more balloons. The ban would not apply to balloons released for scientific purposes or on behalf of a government agency, or to hot air balloons recovered after launching or that remain indoors. Council member Laurie Adams, who sponsored the ordinance, has described balloon releases as littering.

Council members Rowdy Gaudet and Denise Amoroso are asking the parish attorney’s office, the permit office and the Planning Commission to study amending regulations and distance requirements for tobacco retailers, specifically vape shops and retailers selling e-cigarettes or vape products.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.