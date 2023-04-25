Methanex $1.3B investment in Ascension leads local projects seeking tax breaks

Methanex USA is seeking close to $16.5 million in rebates from Louisiana’s Quality Jobs program on a $1.3 billion investment in Ascension Parish.

The company says the project will support 53 jobs. Plans for the methanol plant were first announced in 2019 before being put on hold during the pandemic and then restarted at a smaller scale.

Also on the agenda for tomorrow’s state Board of Commerce and Industry meeting:

Ascension Parish officials have recommended reducing the value of the Industrial Tax Exemption Program for a $12 million joint project of Mauser USA and Talon Industrial, which fell four jobs short of the 28 jobs promised.

Gator Millworks in Livingston Parish and Tamminico US in Iberville both failed to create any of the five jobs each expected. Iberville officials either urged the board to take no action or deferred to the board, while Livingston officials didn’t make a recommendation, according to the board’s agenda.

Dow Chemical is seeking late ITEP renewals for five projects worth close to $1.3 billion total in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes. The board can approve the five-year renewals, deny them or approve with penalties.

Air Liquide is seeking an ITEP exemption worth about $2 million the first year for a $133.7 million project expected to create four jobs.

Mexichem Fluor is seeking ITEP benefits of about $2.7 million for two projects worth about $779 million total and expected to create 24 jobs each.

Performance Contractors is seeking Enterprise Zone benefits for creating 120 jobs in East and West Baton Rouge parishes, while Triad Electric and Controls is seeking the same for 161 jobs in EBR.

The meeting is set for tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. at the LaSalle building on North Third Street.