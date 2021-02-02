Metal Shark lands autonomous defense vessel contract for Marines

Louisiana-based Metal Shark, a shipbuilder headquartered in Jeanerette, has been selected to develop and implement the Long Range Unmanned Surface Vessel (LRUSV) system for the U.S. Marine Corps, KATC News reports.

The LRUSV system will usher in a new era of naval technology while increasing the lethality of U.S. forces, with a network of unmanned vessels traveling autonomously for extended ranges and transporting loitering munitions to address targets at sea and on land.

Under an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement with Marine Corps Systems Command, Metal Shark will design, build, test and implement the vessels, as well as handle the integration of the autonomy system and an advanced Command and Control (C2) software suite.

The company says it will also provide the Marine Corps with associated program management, system engineering, configuration management, quality assurance, logistical support, and the development of technical publications and manuals in support of the LRUSV program. See the full story.