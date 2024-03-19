Metairie-based depression treatment clinic expands into Baton Rouge

NeuroJust, a Metairie-based clinic specializing in the use of transcranial magnetic stimulation to treat depression and other mood disorders, has opened its first Baton Rouge location.

Approved by the FDA in 2008, TMS is a noninvasive form of brain stimulation in which a changing magnetic field is used to stimulate nerve cells in the region of a patient’s brain associated with depression and mood control. TMS is usually used only when other treatments have not been effective.

During a treatment session, an electromagnetic coil is placed against the patient’s scalp. The coil delivers magnetic pulses that stimulate nerve cells in the patient’s prefrontal cortex.

According to a statement from NeuroJust, TMS patients experience minimal side effects, unlike patients being treated with antidepressants or electroconvulsive therapy. Patients are able to return to their day-to-day activities immediately after their 20-minute treatment sessions wrap up.

The Baton Rouge clinic is on Bluebonnet Boulevard near Oliphant Road. The clinic’s operations will be overseen by NeuroJust’s current executive leadership. Dr. Marjorie Person, a board-certified psychiatrist, will oversee the clinic’s TMS treatment sessions.

NeuroJust’s only other location is in Metairie.