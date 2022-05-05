Meta offering small businesses greater access to customer data  

Facebook’s parent company Meta today announced the launch of a new suite of digital tools through its free Meta Business Suite platform, aimed at helping small businesses connect with new customers online.

As Inc. reports, the tools include a quote request option on Instagram, instant forms that may help businesses pursue leads that are the best fit for their business, and the ability for businesses to send exclusive content via its messenger app to customers who opt in. Businesses will also be able to download data from Meta Business Suite into their own computer system.

“With these new capabilities, you can create a really customized form [through a paid advertisement] to automatically ask potential customers about their needs,” says Rich Rao, Meta’s VP of small business. For example, a hair salon might ask a customer to choose what kind of service they want when inputting their information through an ad. The goal is to decrease customer drop-off by providing businesses with more information about who is responding to their ads. Read the full story.