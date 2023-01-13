Mergers and acquisitions expected to pick up after last year’s dramatic drop

Mergers and acquisitions slowed substantially in 2022 as companies faced a mix of financing challenges, including rising interest rates, a pullback in leveraged finance, bond-market jitters and the possibility of a recession.

But many companies adapted, structuring deals to sidestep market volatility and minimize financing costs. In doing so, they provided a glimpse of what’s likely ahead for deal-making this year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The total value of deals announced globally fell 37% last year from 2021’s record high, to $3.61 trillion, according to financial data company Refinitiv. That is the biggest year-over-year percentage drop since 2001, when the value of global deal-making plunged 50%, to $1.68 trillion, according to Refinitiv. Still, last year’s results were roughly in line with pre-pandemic levels.

Deal advisers expect M&A to pick up in 2023, though when that will happen remains an open question. Read the full story.