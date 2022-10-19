Merger creates one of the state’s largest web development companies  

Two Lafayette web firms are partnering to create one of the largest web development companies in the state, Comit Developers announced this week.

As The Daily Advertiser reports, Comit Developers is acquiring the web hosting, development, maintenance and security of Bizzuka’s web clients and its web development team—a partnership that would allow the Lafayette-based companies to have a larger footprint across the state.

The two companies have more than 20 years of experience with web design, digital marketing and customer service. The two firms have worked together before, with Comit Developers co-founder Spencer Hoyt partnering with Bizzuka CEO John Munsell to provide search engine optimization support to Bizzuka clients in 2003. Read the full story.