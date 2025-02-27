Meet Tony Zanders, Nexus Louisiana’s new leader

New Nexus Louisiana President and CEO Tony Zanders tells Daily Report that during his first 90 days he will focus on connecting with staff and stakeholders and ensuring that Baton Rouge has a role in statewide initiatives like Louisiana Economic Development’s Louisiana Innovation.

The organization announced Zanders as its new leader in a press release Wednesday.

Zanders is the founder and CEO of Skilltype—a Baton Rouge-based software company serving libraries worldwide—which he grew to over $4.2 million in venture capital funding.

He served as an international ambassador for industry giants ProQuest and EBSCO to more than 30 countries, reflecting the growing global trend of digital transformation in libraries.

Beyond his work as a founder, Zanders has mentored and developed emerging talent through his involvement with Nexus Louisiana, Rooted School, Black Tech NOLA, 4.0 Schools, Camelback Ventures, and Idea Village.

“I’ve been a part of the Nexus community as a software entrepreneur for probably five or six years,” he says. “I mentored for the ignition cohort, so I was familiar with the work. I don’t think I was a part of the first set of applicants for the role. I think it was Thanksgiving break and my wife asked if I had considered applying for it. The more I thought about it, I felt that I know this organization and the founders that it serves. … I was intrigued.”

His appointment ends a two-year period without a permanent leader for the organization. Nexus’ last CEO, Genevieve Silverman, departed in June 2022 after 14 years with the organization, including three as CEO, to take a job with a nonprofit advocacy organization in Virginia.

Calvin Mills, the organization’s former management consultant, handled leadership responsibilities for two years before he opted not to renew his month-to-month contract and departed in mid-January.

Nexus board Chair Anita Byrne stepped in to manage the staff in an unpaid role during the transition period.

“This decision being made allows us to look forward,” Byrne says. One of the things that the board, some stakeholders, tenants and the staff reacted positively to in Tony’s interview was his want to understand things. It’s a good thing to understand the organization’s history and origin story and recognize what it will take to help us flip forward.”

Zanders started the job this week with a $250,000 salary. Before accepting the position, he consulted with the state board of ethics regarding his ongoing role at Skilltype and will remain in his current position. He adds that Skilltype “is a well-oiled machine,” and that his presence is not necessary every day to ensure the company runs smoothly.

“When we talked to the experts locally and in the state, they let us know what we needed to abide by and they have parameters in my agreement to navigate that,” he says. “I’m glad we addressed it sooner rather than later.”

He acknowledges the challenge of aligning diverse talents under a singular vision but believes it’s achievable with tact, consistency and communication.