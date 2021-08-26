Meet this year’s Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist honorees 

Ten of the Capital Area’s most noteworthy volunteers—including several who have been featured on inRegister’s pages—have been named 2021 Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activist award honorees by Emerge.

The list includes Laurie Aronson, Leonard Augustus, Cheri Ausberry, Jan Breen, Preston Castille, Curtis O’Neil, Norisha Kirts Glover, Bridget Kaigler, Eric Lane and John Turner.

The honorees will be recognized at Emerge’s BRAVA luncheon Nov. 12 at the Crowne Plaza, an event that will also include the presentation of the Margaret Neely Award to Stephen and Colleen Waguespack for their dedication to serving Emerge’s mission as volunteer leaders. inRegister is among the presenting sponsors of the luncheon.

Marking its 50th year in 2021, the BRAVA program recognizes individuals who have provided exceptional volunteer service to the Baton Rouge community. Proceeds from the luncheon support Emerge’s mission of empowering children with autism and individuals with communication challenges to achieve independence through an interdisciplinary therapy program.

Get more details on the luncheon, including how to become a sponsor, at emergela.org/brava.

