Meet the new voice of Tiger Stadium

Dixon McMakin’s booming voice is now the soundtrack of Saturday nights in Tiger Stadium, but the new LSU public address announcer is far more than a die-hard fan, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The Baton Rouge native—son of former LSU baseball star Wally McMakin and stepson of longtime WBRZ anchor Andrea Clesi McMakin—has built a career as an attorney, legislator, and financial adviser while never straying far from purple and gold. A Republican representing House District 68, McMakin has at times clashed with his alma mater, from suing the university for records in a high-profile case to joking about cutting its budget.

Still, his legislative record also reflects advocacy for LSU students and transparency reforms. Now, as successor to Dan Borne inside Tiger Stadium, McMakin straddles roles as conservative firebrand and Voice of the Tigers.

Supporters say his humor, volume and personality carry from the football field to the House floor—even when he’s taking LSU to task.

