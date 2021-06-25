Meet the local entrepreneur behind Chicly Brewed Tea

Terica Toliver wants you to know that tea not only has health benefits, but it’s fun to make, too.

Working out of her home in Prairieville, Toliver runs Chicly Brewed Tea, an online shop selling a collection of loose-leaf teas, tea blends, teawares and more.

Toliver has always liked to drink tea, and she started making her own during the pandemic. She realized that many people were only familiar with pre-bagged varieties, so last April she came up with the idea to start a business to change that. Chicly Brewed Tea opened in August 2020.

One of Toliver’s most popular blends, the Citrus Mint, is a dupe for a popular Starbucks drink, the Medicine Ball. It’s an herbal tea with flavors like peach and mint. Other blends include refreshing flavors like lavender lemon, peach chamomile and chocolate chai.

Toliver mostly sources her ingredients domestically, she says, and tries to source out of ethical and sustainable tea farms.

Read the full story about her business from 225 magazine.

Subscribe to the free 225 Daily e-newsletter to keep up with Baton Rouge food, events and people.