Meet the first female chemical plant manager at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge site

Kate Lightfoot has been named chemical plant manager at ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge complex.

Lightfoot’s promotion was effective March 1, according to a statement released Monday.

Lightfoot started her professional career with ExxonMobil at the Baytown Chemical Plant in Texas in 2002.

In 2016, she became the polyethylene growth business readiness manager at ExxonMobil’s Spring campus before returning to Baytown Chemical Plant a year later as process manager. In 2018, she would make history at Baytown, becoming the first woman to be named site manager.

Most recently, she served as ExxonMobil’s supply chain global marine manager at the corporate headquarters in Spring, Texas. She is the first female plant manager at the Baton Rouge chemical plant.

The chemical plant is located along with the company’s refinery at the fully-integrated ExxonMobil Product Solutions Complex on Scenic Highway. The complex is one of the nation’s largest refining and petrochemical complexes with a combined workforce of nearly 6,000