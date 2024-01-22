Meet the couple behind St. Francisville’s retail renaissance 

Stroll through the stylish showroom to find custom furniture, fine interiors and luxe wedding gifts. Next door, explore fashion-forward looks at men’s and women’s clothing boutiques under one roof. A few steps away, tour the new events center with room for a thousand guests, and spot the forthcoming boutique hotel with meticulously designed interiors.

Feel like you’ve landed in a mini-version of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market? Nope, it’s North Commerce: a 4-acre complex in St. Francisville reimagined by Susan and Don Charlet. Best known for their interiors store The Corbel, the Charlets have spent the last three years breathing new life into a formerly defunct parcel in the community’s historic downtown. It’s part of a larger movement that has seen entrepreneurs opening exciting concepts in the preservation-conscious community, though few have done it with the couple’s gusto. Located on Commerce Street, the project is helping turn the beloved small town from quaint to sophisticated.

“We moved here three years ago,” says Susan Charlet, 54, a Zachary native. “And we knew we wanted to move The Corbel here.”

