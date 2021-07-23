Meet the couple behind BLDG5 

Both born and raised in the South, BLDG 5 owners Misti and Brumby Broussard met in Hollywood in 2000 while working on a movie set.

In 2002, the couple decided to move to San Diego and open a business together to create their own opportunities. The Broussards opened an art gallery and furniture studio, which they operated for 13 years before deciding to head to Louisiana to be near their families.

The couple’s first restaurant business plan envisioned a fast-casual restaurant, but after moving from California to Baton Rouge they struggled to make it a reality.

“We couldn’t raise the money, we couldn’t find the perfect location,” Brumby says. “We started saying, ‘Let’s just do more catering and raise the money.’”

Brumby found the building and back patio that would ultimately become BLDG 5, tucked beneath the Perkins Road Overpass. It took roughly three years of work, but the Broussards opened BLDG 5 in November 2019.

