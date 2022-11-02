Meet the ‘Business Report’ Forty Under 40 class of 2022

Whether they’re working late into the evening to complete a big assignment, getting up early to ready their kids for school or scrambling to a nonprofit board meeting, Business Report’s 2022 Forty Under 40 class is anything but idle.

Some work for the government, some are employed in the private sector and others are their own bosses—yet all of them play a key role in making the Capital Region a better place to call home.

Culling down the list of nominees for the 27th edition of Forty Under 40 was no small task, with a panel of community leaders and members of our staff taking on the difficult challenge of choosing this year’s class.

See the Business Report’s latest cover package to read more about this year’s honorees and why they were selected, and see a profile of each member of 2022’s Forty Under 40 class here.