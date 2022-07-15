Meet the Baton Rouge residents who brought ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ to life

Delia Owens’ 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing practically begged for a film adaptation from the moment Reese Witherspoon deemed it worthy of her book club. Now, after spending more than 150 weeks on The New York Times Best Sellers list, fans will be able to see the headstrong main character and her North Carolina marshes come to life on the big screen.

But if you watched the movie’s trailer and thought that North Carolina looked suspiciously like south Louisiana, you’d be right.

Filmed largely in our state along the bayous of Houma and the outskirts of New Orleans, the adaptation—which hits theaters today—didn’t just use Louisiana’s beauty as a backdrop, but employed local talent both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

