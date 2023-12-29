Meet the 2024 People to Watch in the Capital Region 

Let’s set the mood for 2024 by meeting the bright minds from this year’s class of People to Watch in the Capital Region.

Each January, the 225 magazine editorial team kicks off a new year by handpicking a group of Baton Rougeans doing big things.

And by big things, 225 means endeavors like Hue Tran’s, who is bringing her family’s beloved Blue Store Chicken to every corner of the Capital Region. Or Brad Ives’ LSU Institute for Energy Innovation, which is seeking new sources of energy. Or local artist Malaika Favorite, who is splashing murals across Disney’s theme parks—and telling artful Louisiana stories in the process.

Flip through the issue here, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region.