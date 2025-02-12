Meet Drusilla Seafood Restaurant’s new executive chef 

Daniel Dreher, former executive chef at The Myrtles and Restaurant 1796, is the new executive chef at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant and Drusilla Place Catering.

After more than six years in his former position, Dreher stepped into his new role in late January seeking a more favorable work-life balance.

“This opportunity came up that allowed me to be home more with the family,” Dreher tells Daily Report. “It really came down to family. I loved everything that I did at Restaurant 1796. Being a chef of a fine-dining restaurant, I’m typically there at night, so switching from nights to days is nice.”

Prior to Dreher joining the team, Richard “Sonny” Creel was the executive chef at Drusilla Seafood Restaurant and Drusilla Place Catering for 20 years. Creel died in a car accident in December 2024. Dreher plans to pick up where Creel left off and focus primarily on the catering company.

“Those are some big shoes to fill when someone’s been there for 20 years,” Dreher says. “I plan to follow some of their traditions, bring the passion and the level of energy that I have from Restaurant 1796 and introduce some of my cuisine slowly throughout, while still keeping true to their core.”