Study: Medicaid expansion cut uncompensated care costs 33% in Louisiana hospitals

A new study by researchers at Tulane University finds that the state’s 2016 expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act has had a significant impact in reducing what hospitals spend caring for uninsured patients.

According to the study, published in the March issue of the journal Health Affairs, uncompensated care costs as a share of total hospital operating expenses fell by an average of 33% in Louisiana from FY 2016 to FY 2018.

Louisiana was the only state in the Deep South that expanded Medicaid under the ACA, and Republican critics of Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, have frequently tried to blame the expansion for increases in state spending, even though the federal government picks up 90% of the tab.

The study, by five researchers in Tulane’s School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, confirms what researchers have found in other Medicaid expansion states, though this is the first study to look specifically at hospital costs in Louisiana.

“I don’t think we should be surprised to see that uncompensated care costs fell because of Medicaid expansion,” says Kevin Callison, an assistant professor in the department of health policy and management at Tulane and lead author of the study. “But what was interesting is that the effect in Louisiana is larger than in other states.”

While uncompensated care costs decreased 33% at Louisiana hospitals, studies in other Medicaid expansion states showed an average decrease of 25%.

Callison attributes the greater decrease here to the fact that Louisiana had such a high rate of uninsured patients prior to expansion.

Local hospital executives say they have seen the benefits on their bottom line and on their ability to deliver quality patient care. Baton Rouge General CEO Edgardo Tenreiro couldn’t immediately say by how much BRG’s uncompensated care costs have decreased in recent years but he says it’s significant.

“Without Medicaid expansion, we probably would not have been able to reopen the Mid City emergency room,” says Tenreiro, who reopened the ER on the Mid City campus last summer.

Though the findings of the study are not terribly surprising, Callison says having hard data to support what many suspected anecdotally is important for policymakers.

“Medicaid expansion has several benefits,” he says. “It’s also very costly so it’s wise to acknowledge the costs and the benefits. This research highlights one of the benefits.”