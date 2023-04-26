Media executive urges responsibility, respect amid political polarization

Some of the nation’s leading founders, including George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, didn’t think the new Constitution would last more than two decades, notes Patrick Butler, president and CEO of America’s Public Television Stations.

More than two centuries later, the founding document has stood the test of time, though increasing political polarization has led to a national crisis, he says.

“On some days, constitutional government itself seems to hang in the balance,” Butler said in his keynote address for the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana’s annual conference.

Divides in American culture—between liberal and conservative, between different regions—have led to a less unified country, Butler says. Thanks to partisan redistricting, there are fewer competitive congressional districts, and districts dominated by one party tend to send the most extreme candidates, he adds.

All this has led to a political culture that is less civil and respectful of opposing views, Butler says, qualities crucial to a functioning democracy. Asked about the rise of the internet and social media, he noted that anyone can be a publisher now without filters or gatekeepers, which can be a good thing if used responsibly.

“Be thoughtful about it,” he says. “The social media world is still new, and I’m hoping for the best as time goes on.”

Butler is a former executive of The Washington Post Company and a founder of the organization that was the precursor to the Pew Research Center. He was a special assistant to Senate Majority Leader Howard Baker Jr., R-Tenn., and advised Baker when he was White House chief of staff for President Ronald Reagan.