Media company founder who grew up here looks to launch investment fund for local films

While Sanjay Sharma always wanted to make movies, the son of Indian immigrants didn’t see a viable path into that world, so the Baton Rouge High, Columbia University and Stanford Law graduate ended up working as an in-house attorney at Warner Bros.

But Sharma eventually found his way into the creative side of the business and currently leads Marginal Media, which has made or helped make eight films, including one that won Best U.S. Narrative Film at the Tribeca Film Festival. He wants to launch an investment vehicle for independent films in his former hometown, similar to an early-stage venture fund, potentially creating a steady stream of work in the local film sector that doesn’t depend on Hollywood’s whims.

“Can we treat a portfolio of independent films like a portfolio of startups?” he says. “Instead of investing in 10-20 startups, you’re investing in 10-20 films.”

Much like startups, most films don’t make much money, but the few that do can produce a healthy return for investors. Sharma says $30 million would be the target, though $5 million to $10 million would be a good place to start.

Sharma is also looking at other cities but says Baton Rouge has promise in part due to the film infrastructure and history with the business. The facilities where the films are made also could provide an entry point for investors more comfortable with commercial real estate than film, he adds.

“It’s all about creating a community and a movement, rather than creating any one movie,” he says.

