Me-Moes owners transform former church into garden center

Jeremy and Kate Spikes, owners of Me-Moes Lawn and Landscaping, opened Plant Barn Garden Center and Nursery off Perkins Road last month to coincide with their landscaping business.

“We’re experienced on the installation and maintenance end. We can give informed advice at the point of purchase,” Jeremy Spikes says. “We understand what happens after you buy the plant and two years after that.”

The Spikes family originally purchased the former Children of God Ministry church on Valley Street to be used as the Me-Moes office. But Spikes says he saw the amount of land and traffic and took the opportunity to create something more.

“It just made sense,” Spikes says. “We always had to travel a good distance to get the inventory we needed for Me-Moes, so we figured it really wouldn’t be a bad idea to have a garden center right here.”

A communion chalice was found underneath the building during reconstruction and kept on display. The old bell tower was also left standing and wood from the church was used to create Plant Barns countertops.

“The chalice somehow survived all that destruction,” Spikes says. “We tried to keep some of the elements from the church because it felt right to keep those things here.”

An outdoor fireplace is featured in the back area of Plant Barn, made with the old church bricks and built to show what Me-Moes can do for clients. The outside plant tables were made using old bleachers from the LSU tennis stadium.

