McCollister: Early voting starts this week; his picks for Nov. 8 election

Editor’s note: These endorsements are solely those of the author; Business Report does not make political endorsements.

Important statewide and local elections are set for Nov. 8, with early voting beginning tomorrow, Oct. 25. Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister has made his picks with some incumbents getting the nod and others getting the boot, in his latest opinion piece.

In the race for U.S. Senate, McCollister recommends giving Sen. John Kennedy six more years. He notes, “Don’t confuse his drawl with a lack of intelligence. Kennedy is likely one of the smartest members in the Senate: a grad of Vanderbilt, UVA Law and then on to Oxford for another degree. He is whip smart.”

McCollister writes, “As a conservative, I am worried about our country led by a senile president who has failed to unify our county as he promised at his inauguration and who brought inflation to a historic high. We need a senator who is smart, unafraid and a fighter. That is John Kennedy.”

In the 6th District congressional race, McCollister supports Rep. Garret Graves for another term. “He talks the talk and walks the walk. Graves is a true public servant. His list of accomplishments is long, representing billions of federal dollars for our region and Louisiana.” He adds, “Graves is a man of character, vision and a proven leader for Louisiana.”

McCollister also weighs in on the races for judge of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal and the 19th District Court. He also makes endorsements in nine East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races, where he backs only two incumbents for reelection: Mark Bellue and Dadrius Lanus.

He concludes with his thoughts on the constitutional amendments that will also be on the ballot. You can find more details by visiting ParLouisiana.org.

Read all of McCollister’s endorsements from the latest edition of Business Report here. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.