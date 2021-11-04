MBPCC, OLOL split forever changes Baton Rouge health care market 

With its six-story, red brick building standing prominently on the Essen Lane campus of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center appears very much to be part of the hospital.

But the hospital and the cancer center are very separate entities that are about to become even more distinct—and competitive. After nearly a decade of partnering to provide comprehensive cancer care in Baton Rouge, the two institutions are parting ways, and MBPCC is affiliating, instead, with a national network of independent cancer care providers backed by private equity money.

In the months since MBPCC announced its decision to leave OLOL for the Nashville-based OneOncology, there has been a lot of acrimony in the once tight-knit and staid Baton Rouge health care community. Complicating matters, OLOL has announced plans to build its own $100 million cancer “institute” more or less adjacent to MBPCC. Prominent supporters of both institutions have been forced to take sides. The kind of closed-door meetings that often resolve disputes among friends in this big small town have, this time, ended on a sour note.

Meanwhile, a lot of people both inside and outside the health care community are left scratching their heads and wondering what does all this really mean?

The question is difficult to answer.

But in the months since the announcement of the high-profile split, a few things have become apparent, chief among them is that the Baton Rouge health care community has been forever changed. Read the full story from the latest edition of Business Report.