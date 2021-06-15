Mayor’s coalition launches initiative to address the homeless, panhandling

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s Homelessness Prevention Coalition is launching a strategic initiative focused on panhandling and homeless encampments.

Pamela Ravare Jones, assistant chief administrative officer for the city-parish, announced at the Downtown Development District meeting today that the program, which will start this summer pending Metro Council approval, will be a collaboration between the Baton Rouge Police Department and the mayor’s Behavioral Health-Health Outreach Team.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome told Business Report in October 2019 that her office was collaborating with law enforcement to figure out the best practices for addressing the issue in an aggressive, yet ethical and compassionate way.

Two outreach teams will go to affected areas in Baton Rouge to assess individuals and provide care, intervention and determine medical or mental health needs they may have, Jones says. Teams will be made up of either BRPD officers and behavioral health specialists or East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office officers and behavioral health specialists.

Health specialists will also work with homeless individuals to figure out how to either move them to other locations or possibly get them into homes.

The city-parish will also pick up trash left behind by panhandlers or other people on the streets, but not personal items.

The coalition will present the initiative to the Metro Council and is seeking approval for funding.

Other items discussed at the DDD meeting were:

• The Planning Commission has completed design guidelines, a structure survey and drawn a boundary for Beauregard Town Historic District. The application to turn the neighborhood into a designated historic district was submitted two weeks ago and will go before the Historic Preservation Commission at its July 14 meeting.

• Arts Council staff plan to move into the new Cary Saurage Community Arts Center in mid-July. The grand opening will be Sept. 30.

• The DDD Outdoor Dining Grant Program has a $15,000 budget that will be allocated to services including reimbursing restaurants for 50% of the cost of approved outdoor dining furniture, reimbursing those businesses for their first-year permit fees and helping them draft permit applications.

• Webb’s Barber Shop on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, which has called Baton Rouge home for over 100 years, will be moving its location across the street.

• The Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival will return June 26 and 27 at Riverfront Plaza and City Dock.

• Fireworks are returning to the USS Kidd’s Fourth of July celebration.