Mayor Broome’s top administrator steps away to aid Ukrainian humanitarian effort

East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Administrative Officer Glenn Curtis will play a role in the ongoing humanitarian efforts in Ukraine during that nation’s war with Russia, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office announced today.

Curtis will take a leave of absence immediately and return to the administration early next year. Former CAO James Llorens will fill the role in the interim.

“I look forward to coming back to Baton Rouge and serving with the Mayor to finish the job we have started,” Curtis says in a prepared statement

Curtis, a retired major general, has teamed with a nonprofit organization in providing critical humanitarian relief to the Ukrainians, the statement says.

Llorens is set to begin at City Hall in July. The Broome administration plans to provide updates on Curtis’ efforts and his official return.