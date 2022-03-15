Broome’s administration: St. George Transition District doesn’t legally exist

Louisiana lawmakers have announced four of the five directors for the St. George Transition District, which would be the temporary taxing authority for the proposed new city.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has the right to appoint the fifth director. But her office says doing so would be premature because, under the law, the district doesn’t exist.

Spokesperson Mark Armstrong points to the enabling legislation, Act 361 of the Legislature’s 2020 regular session, which states the district will be created “only in the event the city of St. George is incorporated.” That hasn’t happened yet because Broome and Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole are challenging the incorporation in court.

“The transition district will not be created until the proposed city is incorporated, which cannot happen in the midst of pending litigation,” Armstrong says.

Sen. Bodi White and Rep. Rick Edmonds, who co-authored the legislation, announced today that the legislative appointees would be attorney Andrew Murrell, a spokesperson for the incorporation effort, and St. George Fire Department Chief Administrative Officer Dustin Yates. Norman Browning and Chris Rials, as chair and co-chair of the incorporation effort, also would be directors.

Murrell doesn’t dispute Broome’s legal interpretation, but says it makes sense to get the ball rolling now, adding that “the voters have spoken.”

Murrell says it’s “ironic” that Broome’s attorneys are arguing in court that the incorporation leaders don’t have a plan to manage the city while refusing to participate in the planning process.

“The transition district itself is part of that plan,” he says.