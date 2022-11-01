Mayor Broome proposes $1.08B budget for 2023

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is recommending a $1.08 billion spending plan for 2023, which would represent a 4.81% increase from this year.

The plan takes advantage of sales tax growth to cover inflationary costs and to pay for raises approved this year, including a total 13% raise for law enforcement staff approved over two years and incentives to attract new hires, Broome told Metro Council members during a brief presentation today.

Training academies are planned for the police and fire departments next year. Broome says her administration wants to hire at least 65 more police officers, while a 50-recruit fire academy will begin in February.

The proposed budget also includes funding for a pilot program to clear titles on blighted properties, in hopes of making the properties viable for redevelopment.

“We will continue to invigorate and rejuvenate our communities,” Broome says.

Broome also is proposing spending more than $56 million—about one-third of the city-parish’s federal American Rescue Plan dollars—to improve drainage.

The Metro Council plans to hold a public hearing about the proposed budget Nov. 9 prior to a vote Dec. 13. Officials plan to post the budget on the city-parish website this afternoon.