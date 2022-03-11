Mayor Broome defends retire/rehire program

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome says the city-parish retire/rehire program that allows employees to continue working while also drawing retirement benefits helps to retain qualified workers in the current tight labor market.

The program has been controversial, in part because critics say it prevents qualified people from rising up the ranks. The Metro Council is likely to tweak the current rules, which may run afoul of IRS regulations.

The changes are expected to affect employees who have not yet reached the normal retirement age of 59.5. The city-parish says 13 employees with an average gross pay of $56,858 fall under that category.

Those workers collect retirement benefits while being paid regular wages for no more than 29 hours per week. The city-parish declined to identify the employees, though spokesperson Mark Armstrong says they include department directors, council member assistants and office employees.

“Mayor Broome supports amendments that ensure hiring practices are in compliance with IRS requirements for qualified retirement plans, while recognizing the importance of having the tools available to maintain a qualified workforce to address the needs of the citizens of our parish,” Armstrong says by email. “She has included funding in all of the budgets that pay employer contributions for City-Parish employees as recommended by the system’s actuary.”