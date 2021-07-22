Matt McKay building new dealership on Airline Highway

Matt McKay, owner of All Star Automotive, bought out his partners’ interest in property on Airline Highway and Pecue Lane on Wednesday for a combined $1.7 million. McKay plans to build a new Hyundai and Genesis dealership on the site.

McKay and partners John Noland Sr., John Noland Jr. and Scott Hickson have owned the property for years, McKay says, and he bought their interests after deciding he wanted to build.

The site is around 5 to 6 acres and is developed, he says. He is now working on planning, zoning and how large the dealership will be. He wants to build there because of the location, he says, as it’s near the interstate and across the street from Woman’s Hospital.

This would be McKay’s second Hyundai and Genesis dealership in the Baton Rouge area. The other is also on Airline Highway.