Matt Flynn channels his post-football energy into sports drink 

These days, former LSU and NFL quarterback Matt Flynn’s routine looks a lot different from his days on the gridiron.

“I thought football had crazy hours. You’d wake up early, and work all day, and leave late at night,” Flynn says. “But I never knew how exhausted I could be with three kids under 5 and running my own company.”

Following his days at LSU and a seven-year career in the NFL, the Texas native returned to his adopted home of Baton Rouge to launch MyHy, a high-quality hydration beverage.

Flynn is best known for quarterbacking LSU’s 2007 BCS championship team, but it’s a lesser-known career footnote that drove him to create MyHy. On the field, Flynn constantly struggled to stay hydrated, battling routine cramps, headaches and dizziness, despite consuming water and sports drinks like his teammates.

It didn’t hamper his success, but it planted a seed for the need for a high-quality hydration product, Flynn says.

As his NFL career wound down, Flynn began conducting his own research, using special equipment to collect and analyze sweat samples on scores of volunteers of all ages whom he recruited himself.

He hired experts to help him identify the right components to create an all-natural, low-sugar liquid concentrate hydration product that can be added to a bottle of water. Flynn wanted to avoid creating a bottled sports beverage, and, as an athlete, he never enjoyed powder concentrates.

In 2017, MyHy was officially born. It’s sold as liquid packets and in an ice pop form.

Flynn admits that early on in business, he felt like a fish out of water.

“I was Googling the most basic stuff and asking a lot of dumb questions,” he says. “The mindset of an athlete is that you expect yourself to be good at something, but I was really bad at certain things, like cold calling.”

But Flynn was passionate about the science behind his product, so much so that he decided to invest in a local production facility to make it himself. And while MyHy includes athletes as its customers, Flynn is actually aiming the brand squarely at a different target market: “hard hat” employees who endure scalding temperatures on the job. Utility and plant workers, firefighters, first responders and military troops are all on Flynn’s radar. Many are already using his product.

Flynn recently established online sales on his website, and is currently retailing the product in Baton Rouge at Rouses Supermarkets and Calandro’s.

He is hoping to triple MyHy’s annual sales this year, and to do so he’ll rely on the same mindset that drove his career on the field.

“It sounds cliché, but it’s really about outworking your opponent,” Flynn says. “I know that I might not see results immediately, but if I can work harder than my competition, what I do today is going to eventually bear fruit.”

