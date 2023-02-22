MatchPoint Connection partnering with LSU NIL collective

MatchPoint Connection will be the official administrator for Bayou Traditions, which raises funds to provide name, image and likeness endorsements for LSU athletes, the organizations announced today.

Bayou Traditions will use MatchPoint’s platform to ensure contract execution, proper documentation, athlete deliverables, payment processing, tax document distribution and reporting to LSU compliance. MatchPoint also assisted with the collective’s launch efforts by developing Bayou Traditions’ branding, website and hype video featuring former LSU football star Tyrann Mathieu.

“Working with the Geaux Enterprises collective early on allowed us to perfect the process for collectives in general, so when it came time to rebrand, we were ready for the leveled-up Bayou Traditions that now allows all LSU Tiger fans to join,” MatchPoint CEO Brian Oliver says in a prepared statement.

MatchPoint Connection created the first two-way marketplace for NIL deals in the country, the company says.