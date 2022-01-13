MatchPoint Connection launches marketing fund for NIL deals 

MatchPoint Connection today announced it is rolling out the “MatchPoint Marketing Fund,” an NCAA-compliant collective that aims to grow and facilitate name, image, likeness deals for both collegiate athletes and prominent businesses, with LSU being the first school of focus.

By partnering with businesses and athletes, MatchPoint is building the first named Marketing Fund for LSU student-athletes.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has already executed a marketing service agreement through the fund. Gordon McKernon Injury Attorneys and Game Coin were the first to join the marketing fund, with more participating businesses to be announced.

The fund allocates large marketing spends for NIL deals on behalf of its clients. It activates student-athlete partnerships, presents and negotiates deliverables, manages the scope of work, facilitates payment, and provides proper documentation for NCAA compliance throughout every step of the process.

Unlike recent collectives that claim to be part of the rapidly growing NIL industry, MatchPoint’s Marketing Fund is built to protect both student-athlete eligibility and the associated risks taken on by businesses participating in NIL partnerships, says MatchPoint CEO Brian Oliver.

