MasteryPrep acquired by education investing firm 

Baton Rouge-based education tech startup MasteryPrep was acquired this week by investing firm Achieve Partners for an undisclosed amount.

MasteryPrep was founded in 2013 by Craig Gehring, who was named Business Report’s Young Businessperson of the Year in 2020.

Recently recognized as one of the country’s fastest-growing K-12 education companies, MasteryPrep helps students in low-income communities and underserved school districts prepare for exams like the ACT and SAT, which are increasingly being required for high school graduation. MasteryPrep also provides assessment support and professional development in schools. The company currently works with more than 500 school districts across the country.

In a prepared statement, Gehring says Achieve Partners’ backing will enable MasteryPrep to accelerate its expansion into more schools.

