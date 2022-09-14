Mary Bird Perkins receives grant aimed at advancing equity in cancer care

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is one of seven cancer center treatment centers chosen to take part in the Merck Foundation’s new $20 million Alliance for Equity in Cancer Care program.

The Alliance is a five-year grant initiative designed to help cancer patients living in underserved communities. As part of the initiative, Merck is providing grants to organizations like MBPCC to help develop and implement programs that advance cancer care.

Grantees will work collectively to improve the coordination of patient care from diagnosis through survivorship; strengthen patient engagement in treatment decisions and overall patient-provider communication; build community partnerships that address barriers to care related to social determinants of health; and provide essential psychosocial support services.

The other cancer centers participating in the alliance are:

Boston Medical Center.

Case Comprehensive Cancer Center, Case Western Reserve University in Ohio.

Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation in Montana.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

RWJBarnabas Health in New Jersey.

University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center.

Last year, MBPCC and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center ended their relationship when MBPCC announced that it would instead begin partnering with Nashville’s OneOncology. Since then, OLOL announced plans to build a $100 million cancer treatment center on its campus. Read the full story about the split.