Mary Bird Perkins partnership in Opelousas may signal further growth in 2023

Baton Rouge-based Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Opelousas General Health Center announced a partnership this week to expand and enhance cancer care in Acadiana.

Mary Bird Perkins CEO Jonas Fontenot says expanding the cancer center’s geographic reach will be a key goal for 2023, though he also wants to reach more people in the center’s current markets and invest in the “depth and richness of programs we currently offer.”

“When I think of success, I think of it as our ability to increase our impact on the lives of the communities we serve,” he says.

St. Landry Parish has the highest cancer mortality rate in the Acadiana region and one of the 10 highest in the state, according to the Louisiana Tumor Registry. Over time, OGHS and Mary Bird Perkins expect to grow the Opelousas cancer center with additional resources, enhanced clinical support and advances in cancer care normally only available at national facilities, officials say.

But Fontenot stresses that growth for Mary Bird Perkins won’t only involve a bigger footprint, touting new investments in clinical research, ancillary and supportive services, and palliative medicine. A $2 million grant funded by the Merck Foundation will support cancer screening in north Baton Rouge, he adds.

Partnerships across systems increasingly are a feature of south Louisiana’s health care landscape. For example, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health in Baton Rouge and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced late last year that the New Orleans hospital would be taking over day-to-day operations of OLOL’s Baton Rouge pediatric facilities.

Mary Bird Perkins itself, following its breakup with Our Lady of the Lake, launched a partnership with Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center.