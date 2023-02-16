Mary Bird Perkins’ new CEO discusses expansion and more  

After working beside some of the world’s leading specialists at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Jonas Fontenot had brought his expertise back home to Louisiana and become an all-star at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. But he was poised to move on to an out-of-state opportunity when attorney Brett Furr, who chaired Mary Bird’s board at the time, and then-CEO Todd Stevens convinced him to be part of a succession plan that culminated in Fontenot moving into the top job last year.

Fontenot has a doctorate in medical physics and an MBA and is a board-certified medical physicist. He has held more than $4 million in funding from federal and industry sponsors, according to Mary Bird. He replaced Stevens, who will stay with the organization but concentrate on strategic business development and growth opportunities.

Read the full Q&A with Fontenot from the latest edition of Business Report. Here is a sample of what you’ll find:

You recently announced a new partnership with Opelousas General Health Center that expands Mary Bird’s reach into Acadiana. Should we expect to see more expansion this year?

“That’s certainly consistent with our goals, but I wouldn’t want our success to be defined solely in terms of geographic expansion. I’m also talking about making our clinical research and trials program available to more patients in the markets we serve today. We’re also investing in outpatient palliative medicine and supportive care, and in an adaptive radiation therapy program in Baton Rouge that is going to be a difference-maker for patients with certain types of difficult-to-treat cancers. A grant from the Merck Foundation will help us expand cancer screening programs in underserved areas. So when I think of success, I think of it as our ability to increase our impact on the lives of the communities we serve, whether that means geographic expansion or delivering more resources to the patients we serve today.”