Mary Bird Perkins, LSU receive $7.8M donation for cancer research  

The estate of the late Dr. Charles Smith of Sulphur has gifted $7.8 million to both LSU and the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to support cancer treatment research, according to a joint announcement from the LSU Foundation and MBPCC this morning.

The donation will support a longstanding partnership between LSU and the cancer center to leverage their education and research expertise through a joint medical and health physics program.

​A family medicine practitioner who devoted his career to helping Louisiana families, Smith developed an appreciation for the role of physics and medicine while undergoing lifesaving cancer treatment. Motivated to ensure access to the same quality of care in Louisiana, Smith established the Dr. Charles M. Smith chair in medical physics at LSU in 2006, shortly after LSU and Mary Bird Perkins announced their commitment to significantly enhancing medical physics education and research programs.

​The LSU-Mary Bird Perkins partnership is one of the only medical physics programs in the country that marries a university science department and a cancer center. Over the past 15 years, the joint program has achieved full accreditation, and become one of a handful of accredited graduate medical physics programs in the country.

​At LSU, Smith’s gift will establish new endowment funds within the College of Science’s Department of Physics and Astronomy to advance LSU and the cancer center’s joint academic and research programs.

​Through Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Foundation, Smith’s estate will establish a Chief of Physics Award to support research and educational activities, a directorship and multiple scholarships to assist graduate student research, as well as an educational fund to support graduate education programs. This gift also marks Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Foundation’s largest bequest to date, according to CEO Todd Stevens.