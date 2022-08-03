Mary Bird Perkins expands clinic research, adds genetic services

With research and genetics fueling the future of cancer care, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center today announced it has expanded its clinical research program and opened a genetic services clinic through its partnership with OneOncology.

Through Mary Bird Perkins’ clinical research arm, a greater number of trials will be available to patients. At the same time, the cancer center has opened a genetic services clinic, which it says will bolster cancer prevention and precision medicine strategies.

“Expanded research opportunities and a robust genetics program, together, and individually, offer patients many new opportunities to triumph over cancer,” says Dr. Daniel LaVie, a medical oncologist with the center.

Additionally, as part of the center’s partnership with OneOncology, patients across the area will have access to its clinical trials program, OneR. This program gives Mary Bird Perkins oncologists and patients direct access to participate in research studies launched by other members of the network.

Mary Bird Perkins’ new genetics clinic, located at its main campus on Essen Lane, is available to all patients. The clinic comprises two main components: genetic testing and counseling, according to the cancer center’s announcement.

Read more about the cancer center’s partnership with OneOncology from a past Daily Report.