Mary Bird Perkins transitioning to new CEO with Todd Stevens stepping away

Longtime Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center CEO Todd Stevens will step down to be replaced by the current COO in January, officials announced today.

The move is the latest shake-up for cancer care in the Capital Region, following Mary Bird Perkins’ breakup with Our Lady of the Lake last year.

Jonas Fontenot will begin serving as president and CEO, while Stevens will concentrate on strategic business development and growth opportunities across Mary Bird Perkins’ regional network.

“Managing the largest cancer care organization in the state requires a thoughtful and orderly succession planning process,” says Dr. Tom Meek, Mary Bird Perkins’ past board chair, in a prepared statement. “We built the foundation of today’s announcement almost a decade ago and I am certain that Dr. Fontenot is the absolute right choice to lead Mary Bird Perkins into the future.”

Stevens’ 23-year tenure included forming a partnership with LSU Medical Physics and participation in two National Cancer Institute programs. He spearheaded physician recruitment and facilities investment and drove the organization’s emphasis on early detection, the announcement states.

Stevens isn’t leaving Mary Bird Perkins, but instead will transition his time to concentrate on strategic business development and growth opportunities to advance Mary Bird Perkins’ mission across its regional network.

Fontenot is a board-certified medical physicist who has held more than $4 million in funding from federal and industry sponsors. He has been instrumental in securing philanthropic support for key Mary Bird Perkins initiatives, officials say.