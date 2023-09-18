Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales boosts radiation offerings

The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales has begun using a new radiation treatment system as the local cancer market continues to evolve.

Last week, the cancer center began employing the use of Elekta Infinity, a radiation treatment system for cancer that reduces the time required for radiotherapy while giving clinicians the ability to more aggressively treat targets. The treatment incorporates ultra-low dose capabilities through active leakage reduction to minimize unnecessary radiation exposure.

Elekta Infinity is the latest new technology added to the center’s growing arsenal of cancer treatment capabilities. Earlier this summer, the location announced the availability of PLUVICTO, a new radiation treatment option for patients with an advanced prostate cancer diagnosis. The Gonzales location is the first provider in the region to offer this treatment.

The investment into expanded offerings comes as the Capital Region cancer care market has become increasingly competitive in the past two years, due in part to the breakup of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, the Lake’s $100 million investment in its own cancer center, and Mary Bird’s partnership with Baton Rouge General.

Read a cover package from Business Report from earlier this year about the evolving and increasingly competitive cancer care market in the Capital Region.