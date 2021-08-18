Mary Bird Perkins announcement shocks Baton Rouge health care community

The local healthcare sector is reeling from today’s announcement that Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is ending its affiliation with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and partnering with a Nashville-based network of independent oncology practices, OneOncology.

Local health care executives say their phones have been “blowing up” with text messages since the noon announcement.

Among the reactions were shock, anger and excitement.

“We are getting great feedback from all circles of the community,” says MBPCC spokesperson Jodi Conachen, though she confirms one MBPCC board member, who also serves on the OLOL board, resigned.

Under the terms of the deal, which is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, the 50-year-old MBPCC will remain an independent, community-owned nonprofit but will be managed by OneOncology, which will provide back-office functions like IT, HR and purchasing for the cancer center.

More significantly for the local market, MBPCC will begin providing chemotherapy infusion, lab work and imaging directly to its patients, who have been receiving those services through OLOL.

Also, OLOL’s oncology practice, Louisiana Hematology and Oncology Associates, is expected to join MBPCC at the end of the year or in early 2022, according to cancer center CEO Todd Stevens.

Two other practices that have worked with MBPCC for years–Southeastern Louisiana Radiation Oncology Group, which provides radiation therapy throughout MBPCC’s service areas, and Northshore Oncology Associates, which provides oncology services in MBPCC’s Northshore service areas—are also joining the partnership.

In an era when health care is increasingly dominated by large health systems—Ochsner, LCMC Health and OLOL’s parent, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, control most hospitals in the state—it is increasingly difficult for providers like MBPCC to compete and grow, while also remaining independent, Stevens says.

The new affiliation will enable MBPCC to do that, which is why it makes so much sense, Stevens says.

“We believe we can grow best by being independent and partnering with this independent group,” Stevens says. “Louisiana can sometimes be a little inwardly focused and being a part of this network will bring an avenue of interdisciplinary engagement to be a part of something bigger. Those challenges are super exciting to us.”

The deal was a blow to OLOL, which will lose the revenues from the labs, imaging and pricey chemotherapy treatments MBPCC had sent its way.

In a written statement, a hospital spokesman says OLOL was “stunned to learn only last night” of the decision, even though rumors had been circulating for weeks that contract renewal talks between OLOL and MBPCC were on the rocks.

The statement went on to criticize MBPCC’s new partner and to question its motives in entering the market.

“Their choice to enter into an agreement with OneOncology, alters the original intent of Mary Bird Perkins’ founders as a community asset for radiation cancer treatment committed to improving lives and reducing the burden of cancer,” the statement from FMOL senior director, government affairs Ryan Cross says. “We’ve all watched these outside groups enter into communities and make decisions strictly for their out-of-state profit and investors. While we are unfamiliar with OneOncology locally, we are aware of their unsuccessful ventures in other communities. We hope Mary Bird Perkins understands the choice they are making and the consequences to everyone who has trusted them for decades.”

The strongly worded statement underscores the tension in a rapidly changing market that, in recent months, has seen several acquisitions, affiliations and realignments among providers.

OneOncology was formed in 2018 by three large oncology groups in New York, Tennessee and Texas, and is backed by a private equity firm. It currently represents more than 600 independent providers practicing at more than 175 sites of care across the country.